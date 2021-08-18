Cancel
Cambria County, PA

Two men sentenced to probation after pleading to involvement in alleged 2019 rape

By Katie Smolen ksmolen@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago
EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two men who pleaded guilty to involvement in an alleged 2019 sexual assault were sentenced on Wednesday in Cambria County court by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

Kennedy Michael Jolly, 31, and Eurick Antonio Smith, 28, each received a maximum of 12 months’ probation in the incident after pleading to patronizing prostitution.

They were accused of participating in an incident inside a Dale Borough home in July 2019, during which a 19-year-old woman said she was forced to have sex under threat of bodily harm, police said. The pair were charged along with Louie Angel Guadalupe, whose case is still pending.

Last year, a woman testified that she and a friend were cleaning a house in Windber on July 31, 2019, in exchange for two bricks of heroin when they were accused of stealing money.

The woman said Guadalupe drove them to a house in Ferndale. She said she was told “I had to go and prostitute myself” until the debt was paid, and that her life and her family were threatened.

The woman said she was taken to a house in Dale Borough, and according to the woman’s testimony last year, Guadalupe made threats when Smith and Jolly were not in the room.

At the trio’s arraignment, defense attorneys argued that the sex was consensual, while Assistant District Attorney Beth Bolton Penna said that the woman had sex against her will.

Jolly also received an additional 16 months of probation for a probation violation that occurred due to the incident.

