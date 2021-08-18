Cancel
Respect: Jennifer Hudson talks faith and finding your voice

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademy award-winning actress and Grammy award-winner Jennifer Hudson has made a triumphant return to the big screen in the role of a lifetime, starring as Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Named for one of Franklin’s greatest hits, Respect, a biopic written by Tracey Scott Wilson and directed by Liesl Tommy, takes viewers on a journey through Franklin’s tumultuous life. Despite all of the personal obstacles and professional challenges, Franklin who was lauded and often described as a genius because of her impeccable musicianship, empowering writing and powerful performances, rose above the setbacks becoming the voice of a generation.

