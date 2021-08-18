Cancel
‘Stop gun violence’ mural painted in downtown Hartford promotes peace -- as homicides continue to rise

By Rebecca Lurye, Hartford Courant
Hartford, Ct. - 08/18/2021 - Pittsburgh muralist and activist Kyle Holbrook has painted a peace-sigh mural at Heaven Skate Park in downtown Hartford as part of a national tour against gun violence. Holbrook, who says he has lost dozens of friends to gun violence and wants to paint peace murals in all 50 states. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

National artist and activist Kyle Holbrook spent Tuesday night painting a call for peace in Heaven Skate Park, Hartford’s public canvas for street art and the site of frequent memorials to victims of violence.

Holbrook, of Pittsburgh and Miami, stopped in the capital city as part of a national tour this summer to create murals with the message “Stop Gun Violence” in all 50 states. In Hartford, he paired those words with a black-and-white hand giving the peace sign. It’s a project he undertook after an elder activist in Pittsburgh lost a grandson to street violence late last year.

That tragedy — a Black teenager shot to death in his community despite his family’s efforts to build opportunity in their neighborhood — is familiar in Hartford, which is experiencing one of its deadliest years in a decade.

So far this year, there have been four teenagers and a 3-year-old boy among Hartford’s 27 homicide victims, a count that does not include a victim of an officer-involved shooting in January. The victims include Makhi Buckly, the 19-year-old grandson of lifelong street violence prevention worker Carl Hardrick. Buckly was was shot to death in the city’s Southwest neighborhood, stunning the family’s Upper Albany community and countless others.

With four months left in the year, 2021′s death toll is already higher than each of the three previous years.

That level of violence was part of the reason Holbrook chose to paint one of his peace murals in Hartford. And he took note that the latest murder occurred the day before he arrived in the city.

However, Holbrook also settled on the capital city for the visibility of the skate park and the city’s arts scene, something he knows firsthand can offer young people a positive outlet amid devastating loss.

“We wanted to pick cities that, one, have an arts community that’s thriving and up and coming and also unfortunately places that could use the message due to some recent shootings,” Holbrook said over the phone Wednesday as he headed to Boston, his next stop on the national tour.

Holbrook says he has lost 45 friends to gun violence, including all his best friends growing up in Pittsburgh, starting when he was 14. He turned to art at a time when it was difficult to picture a future for himself.

“The in crowd had the most girls and the most popularity and things like that ... (but) we weren’t doing positive things for our future and so I wasted a lot of time,” Holbrook said. “It was only through art that kind of saved me in my early 20s.”

In 2002, he started a non-profit organization called Moving the Lives of Kids (MLK) Community Mural Project to promote art as a means of both healing and employment. Since its inception, the organization says it’s gotten foundations, private donors and corporations to pay more than 7,000 young people to create more than 500 murals in communities around the the world.

His Hartford mural is now splashed across a wall that also carries the signs of the community’s wounds, in half a dozen memorials to victims of violence.

The largest one remembers Jonathan Douglin, a 20-year-old West Hartford man murdered on New Year’s Day in 2016. Another seeks justice for 24-year-old Eros Diaz, an Avon man shot to death in June 2019; no arrest has been made.

Last year, Connecticut artist Corey Paine added a memorial to slain West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was mourned around the country after he was shot to death in his Los Angeles neighborhood in 2019.

On Wednesday, Holbrook recalled how Hussle was known to say that life was a marathon, not a sprint. That’s the message he hopes he’s bringing to young people today in cities like Hartford, Boston, Chicago and Baltimore, at a time when U.S. cities are struggling to quell rising violence.

“I would say, just think about your future. Be around people that are about your future,” he said. “Life can be long. Don’t waste it being a follower.”

Rebecca Lurye can be reached at rlurye@courant.com .

