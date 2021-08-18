Cancel
Yankees activate Aroldis Chapman from IL

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

Aaron Boone told reporters on Wednesday that the Yankees activated Aroldis Chapman from the 10-day IL after the closer was shut down due to elbow inflammation.

www.audacy.com

