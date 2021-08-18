‘Gold Rush’: The ‘Strict’ Regulations of Some Worksites Leave Fans Divided
When a show’s as great as Gold Rush, it attracts the right kind of fans that ask the right kind of questions. Take this one, for example:. “Why does Fred’s wife care so much about harnessing (and other regulations) when no other operation does it (at least to the extent she does)?” asks u/EzW over on the active Reddit Gold Rush board. “Are they all screwed if MSHA shows up or is she just interpreting the rules too strictly? I’ve seen Parker’s crew walk up the conveyor without harnesses and work around the machine while it’s running…”outsider.com
Comments / 5