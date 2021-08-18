Cancel
Gov. Ivey reacts to Afghan chaos, praises US troops

By WSFA 12 News Staff
WSFA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey broke her silence Wednesday, several days after chaos erupted amid a US pullout of Afghanistan. “Alabama stands behind those who have served our country to support the military operations in Afghanistan,” Ivey said in a statement. “Over the past 20 years, 36 of Alabama’s own have lost their life protecting our freedoms. Their service was not in vain, and we stand behind them 100 percent.”

