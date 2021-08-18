Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

How To Freeze Bread

By Mikayla Marin
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you like to make your own bread or prefer to buy in bulk, learning how to freeze bread is a useful way to extend the freshness of any kind of loaf. Mikayla Marin, the recipe developer and photographer at The Flour Handprint, freezes her homemade bread all the time. Fresh loaves especially go stale faster than store-bought ones, given that they container fewer preservatives. Keeping them tucked away in the freezer makes it easy to have fresh bread any night of the week without fretting over it going bad.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 3

Mashed

Mashed

59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread Pan#Quick Bread#The Bread#Sandwich Bread#Food Drink#The Flour Handprint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
GardeningPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to get rid of fruit flies fast

Fruit flies are notoriously difficult to get rid of. It seems if you spot one hovering around your kitchen, the next day there’s dozens or more. That’s because fruit flies can actually lay up to 500 eggs, which hatch in as little as 24 hours. So, if you notice a...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Apple Cider Vinegar, Says Science

Even if you haven't been down the rabbit hole of nutrition trends, you've likely heard about how people have been consuming apple cider vinegar for its health benefits. While there is some evidence that shows taking apple cider vinegar as a dietary supplement can support your health, that evidence is limited and researchers are still working to understand these findings.
Food & Drinksgentside.co.uk

Chase away mosquitoes with this life-changing coffee remedy

Let’s face it, we all love the summer season but if there’s one major drawback to the hot months, it’s the mosquitoes. If you’re also tired of getting munched on by these feisty little beasts, you’ll be happy to know that we’ve found quite an effective tip to chase them away.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

6-Minutes Pineapple Cream Pie

This 6-minute pineapple creamy pie is so rich, creamy, and tasty! It is extremely quick to prepare – it took me exactly 6 minutes to make it! If you are a pineapple fan – you got to try this creamy dessert! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. 1 graham...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.
Recipeseatwell101.com

8 Easy Ground Beef Recipe Ideas for Summer 

Ground Beef Recipe – Ground beef is a cheap and versatile ingredient that makes for the perfect weeknight meals, especially when you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen in Summer. Easy to make and hearty, you’ll love every single bite of these ground beef recipes. Enjoy!. Ground Beef...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

41% Think This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Meat

There are hundreds of places you could turn to when you're looking to grab a quick meal, but not every day calls for a greasy burger and fries. If you're yearning to chow down on something a bit fresher during your next lunch break, perhaps you could join in with the other 300 million Americans every day, per History, who turn to a delicious sandwich piled high with meats, cheese, and veggies in order to quell hunger.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Coffee Creamer on Shelves, Says Dietitian

Your favorite coffee creamer is a little touch of comfort that also makes mornings a little more bearable—and it's just a drop, right? If you've secretly been wondering whether your favorite coffee creamer is actually as harmless as you hope, a dietitian has analyzed the nutrition facts of over a dozen brands to help you determine. Now, she reveals a few of the most noteworthy, including the one well-known creamer that you might need a wakeup call about… along with suggestions for some healthier, while also appealing, selections (plus, a little good news for every creamer fan).
Recipesrecipes.net

Apple Cobbler Crisp Recipe

For the perfect fall dessert, try this apple cobbler crisp. It’s great warm and straight out of the oven and is perfect with vanilla ice cream on top. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Combine 1 cup flour, sugar, and baking powder in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Set aside. In...
RecipesFood52

Water Pie Was a Depression-Era Treat—Why Are People Into It Now?

The last gasp of summer is high time for pie making. Fruits that have spent months softening in the sun are at their best when paired with a flaky, buttery crust. But what if I were to tell you that recently, a certain pie caught my eye that needs no fruit at all? In fact, this pie requires so few ingredients that its main component is water.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Delicious Earthquake Cake Recipe

Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. Ingredients:. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Coffee Trick For a Flat Belly, Says Expert

There aren't many secrets left about coffee. America runs on it, it's best consumed black, and it's a natural diuretic—but you've heard all this. Despite what has become generally common knowledge, there are still a few lingering discoveries to be made about everyone's favorite mid-morning ritual. Perhaps most pertinent, as summer is very much upon us, is how to hack your cup of java for an especially flat stomach.
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

How to Make an $8 Steak Taste Like an $18 Steak

Most of us can’t afford to grill a strip steak every night. But we can get a less expensive steak to taste just as good as one. Here’s the truth: If you want big, meaty flavor from a grilled piece of beef, you’re going to get what you pay for. Expensive cuts—such as strip steaks, rib eyes, and T-bones—are expensive because they come from the middle of the steer. As you go farther down the animal, the price tag decreases—but the potential for dry, chewy meat with gamy, liver-y flavor increases.

Comments / 3

Community Policy