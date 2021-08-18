Cancel
Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers directs $50 million to Wisconsin farmers, agriculture

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is directing $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to Wisconsin’s farmers and the state’s agriculture industry.

That is in addition to $50 million in federal funding that has already been distributed through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. Applications for the latest round of funding Evers announced Wednesday will open later this year following the fall harvest.

Evers, who is up for reelection next year, has sole control over how to spend the billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money the state received.

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

