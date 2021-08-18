Local startup Linebird's drones are ready to fix your power lines

Linebird founder Michael Beiro has taken another step in ensuring the safety of electrical line workers with the launch company's first complete drone-based payload system. Founded by Beiro in 2018, Linebird builds specialized payloads, tools and sensors that allows work on live power lines to be done using drones. The startup announced on Tuesday the launch of its Osprey Nonconductive Payload System, known as Osprey NPS. Beiro said the new drone technology is supported by SensorLink Corporation, Linebird’s lead investor, and will make live-line work safer, more time efficient and more accessible by leveraging the use of unmanned aerial systems.