Pennsylvania casino revenue sets new record in July as sports wagering more than doubles
Taxable revenue during July 2021 for sports wagering was $19.9 million, up 144% from $8.1 million in the year-ago period.www.bizjournals.com
Taxable revenue during July 2021 for sports wagering was $19.9 million, up 144% from $8.1 million in the year-ago period.www.bizjournals.com
The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia
Comments / 1