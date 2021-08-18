Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania casino revenue sets new record in July as sports wagering more than doubles

By Ryan Sharrow
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 5 days ago
Taxable revenue during July 2021 for sports wagering was $19.9 million, up 144% from $8.1 million in the year-ago period.

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

