Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Report: Mets 'leaning towards' shutting ace Jacob deGrom down for season

By Zac Wassink
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uS8Qw_0bVc0bJZ00
Jacob deGrom hasn't pitched since July 7. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

There continue to be signs that New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom won't face hitters in a competitive setting again before some time next year.

Earlier this week, SNY's Andy Martino heavily suggested deGrom wouldn't be available through at least the rest of the regular season because of the lingering elbow inflammation that will keep him from throwing a baseball before Aug. 27 at the earliest.

On Wednesday, Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated/Inside the Mets reported New York is "leaning towards" shutting the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner down for the remainder of the campaign.

Ragazzo's update feels more like the inevitable conclusion to the story than a surprise, as deGrom hasn't pitched since July 7 (before the All-Star break) and was on track to maybe return to the rotation for the final week of regular-season play. The 33-year-old has dealt with six separate injury issues since the start of the campaign, and the Mets began Wednesday's contest at the San Francisco Giants sitting four-and-a-half games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East standings and holding a record of 59-60.

Truth be told, there are concerns among fans deGrom may not be ready for Opening Day next spring, so rushing him back in September seems to be a risk not worth taking for anyone involved.

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

19K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sny#The San Francisco Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
NBAYardbarker

Stan Van Gundy returning to TV after being fired by Pelicans

Stan Van Gundy went to work for TNT after he was fired by the Detroit Pistons in 2018, and he will return to the network after his stint with the New Orleans Pelicans did not work out. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Van Gundy rejoined TNT...
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
MLBYardbarker

'Baffling' Mistakes Cost Rangers in 8-4 Loss vs Red Sox

There may not be a series in the entire Major League Baseball season that has a worse display of fundamentals than the three recent games between the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox. On Friday night, the Rangers failed multiple times on the basepaths and botched a common baseball play. On Saturday, Boston committed an abysmal five errors in the field.
MLBPosted by
WIBX 950

Finally! Mets Make Major Move, Bring Big Bat to Citi Field

The New York Mets finally pulled the trigger on a deal, agreeing to acquire an outspoken MLB star a little more than one hour before Friday's MLB trade deadline. Anthony DiComo first reported the deal to bring Javier Baez to the Mets from the Cubs. Shortly before 3:00PM, WFAN in New York City reported terms had been nearly finalized, with only medical exams pending.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 19 Pitching Waiver Wire: Jacob deGrom? No, Tylor Megill.

Let’s start with Kwang Hyun Kim, who has apparently become a regular on weekly waiver wire lists. Sure, his last start wasn’t great. However, prior to that, he’d been nearly untouchable for quite some time. In the month of July, Kim pitched 27.2 innings and finished with a 4-1 record and a 2.28 ERA. Over that stretch, he struck out 17 and walked seven. As is known with Kim, he’s not going to strike out a ton of batters (His K% is in just the 16th-percentile). That being said, a whole lot of other peripherals indicate that he’s at least an average pitcher. His Average Exit Velocity and HardHit% are both above the 60th-percentile. His Expected Slugging, Expected ERA, Expected Batting Average, and Expected wOBA are all hovering between the 41st and 47th-percentile. However, an average pitcher pitching well is about as much as you can ask for from the waiver wire at this point in the season. Not to mention, his upcoming schedule looks pretty juicy. Here are St. Louis’s next handful of series after this weekend matchup against Kansas City: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Milwaukee. That’s about as good as it will get over the stretch of an entire month.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom possibly toast as Mets ponder his future

Things couldn’t be worse for the New York Mets right now and it appears they may be without their ace for the rest of the season. Per Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the Mets are leaning towards shutting down Jacob deGrom for the rest of the year as the team continues to slide.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets open to possibility of putting Noah Syndergaard in bullpen

The Mets are leaving open the possibility that Noah Syndergaard will fill a bullpen role if he returns to their roster in September. The former All-Star hurler hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2019 due to Tommy John surgery during spring training the following year. Acting general manager Zack Scott...
MLBaudacy.com

Mets Notes: Updates on Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Javier Baez

Jacob deGrom told reporters on Aug. 3 that he was scheduled to have another MRI in “10 days” to look at the inflammation in his elbow, which flared up while he was recovering from forearm tightness that took him out just before the All-Star break. The Mets ace hasn’t pitched...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets extend Jacob deGrom's shutdown 2 more weeks

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will be shut down from throwing for at least an additional weeks, manager Luis Rojas said Friday. A new MRI on deGrom's elbow did not reveal any structural damage, but did not show as much improvement as the Mets wanted to see. The two-time...
MLBABC News

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom won't throw for at least two more weeks

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom won't pick up a baseball for at least another two weeks as the team continues to monitor inflammation in his throwing elbow, manager Luis Rojas said Friday. DeGrom, 33, flew to Los Angeles earlier in the week to have an MRI read by doctors....
MLBNewsday

Mets leaning toward Noah Syndergaard returning as reliever

The possibility that Noah Syndergaard returns as a reliever is looking more like a probability. The Mets still plan for him to come back from Tommy John surgery in September, which will be nearly two years since his most recent major-league game. And because of how long it takes for a starting pitcher to build up his pitch/inning tolerance, acting general manager Zack Scott indicated that the Mets are strongly considering not doing that.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Albert Belle trashes Jacob deGrom for string of injuries (Video)

Albert Belle did not hold back on Jacob deGrom’s delayed return due to his injuries in a radio interview on Friday. The New York Mets are in a tight spot right now with their best pitcher, Jacob deGrom, out due to injury. CBS Sports reported that the ace will sit out for another two weeks due to forearm soreness. This could be serious with September right around the corner and the Mets sitting at the No. 2 spot in the NL East as of Aug 13.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jacob deGrom’s season in jeopardy after latest injury update

The New York Mets will be without Jacob deGrom for even longer than expected. While deGrom is apparently improving, the pace of that healing isn’t up to par with the Mets initial expectations towards their ace’s return. Because of this, he’ll be shut down for at least two more weeks before he starts throwing and, perhaps, can pitch in minor-league games.
MLBtheScore

DeGrom shut down for additional 2 weeks but elbow is improving

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been shut down from throwing for two more weeks after visiting Los Angeles for more opinions on his nagging arm injury, manager Luis Rojas said Friday, according to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. Rojas added deGrom "is improving." He's suffered...
MLBfullpresscoverage.com

Extended deGrom Absence Becomes Worrisome for the Mets

New York Mets ace, Jacob deGrom last started a game on July 7th. Since then, he’s been resting a forearm that has no official diagnosis that has been shared with the media or the fans. So, we all have to sit and wait and wonder what this pennant race would be like if deGrom were pitching.

Comments / 2

Community Policy