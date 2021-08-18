Cancel
Fact check: Viral image of Taliban punishment tied to theft, not Christian faith

By Devon Link, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The claim: The Taliban painted several men's faces in tar and paraded them through the streets as punishment for practicing Christianity

As the Taliban retakes control of Afghanistan, the country is seeing a revival of strict punishments for those the fundamentalist group deems guilty under sharia law.

But one viral video is misrepresenting one recent punishment as an instance of Christian persecution.

“Right now, Afghanistan is being persecuted for their faith in Jesus Christ by the Taliban. This man is on his way to his deathbed because he believes in Jesus,” claims the video creator . “This man is being murdered for Christ, but he will be rewarded in heaven greatly.”

The Taliban has been known to persecute Christians under their regime, but that is not what is occurring in this viral photo.

Actually, the tarred men were being shamed after the Taliban accused them of theft. There is no evidence they practiced Christianity.

Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area, flocked with local Afghan people in Kabul on Aug. 17, 2021, after Taliban seized control of the capital following the collapse of the Afghan government. HOSHANG HASHIMI, AFP via Getty Images

The video was first posted to TikTok on Aug. 17 where it garnered more than 273,000 views in a day. On Aug. 18, the creator posted another video responding to comments that recognized her claim as false.

“I recently made a video talking about how a man was on his way to his death because of his faith," she said. "The specific article I chose, however, was talking about a man who was actually being persecuted because of theft.”

Fact check: CNN chyron praising Taliban for wearing face masks originated as satire

Despite her correction, the Aug. 17 video remains posted and has spread across the internet without clarification. One Aug. 18 Instagram post containing the original video accumulated more than 40,000 views in about 12 hours.

USA TODAY reached out to the TikTok user and an Instagram user for comment.

Photo shows men punished for theft

Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary tweeted the photo used in the video on Aug. 13. According to the tweet, the men in the photo were being shamed after the Taliban accused them of theft.

“Taliban accused these men of theft, their faces were colored with black color – to embarrass them and were paraded in Herat city after the Friday prayers,” he wrote.

Fact check: Viral video shows Syrian rebels in 2015, not Taliban in Kabul

Sarwary is a freelance journalist who has written for outlets like The Independent, Vice , Al Jazeera and the BBC .

He told USA TODAY he “never reported anything about Christianity” and that the claim was “fake.”

Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 16, 2021. Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

Our rating: False

We rate FALSE a viral video that claims the Taliban painted several men's faces in tar and paraded them through the streets as punishment for practicing Christianity. The video shows a photo of several men whom the Taliban accused of theft. There is no evidence this public shaming had anything to do with Christianity.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Viral image of Taliban punishment tied to theft, not Christian faith

