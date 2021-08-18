Cancel
L.V. Aviators host Albuquerque Isotopes in six-game homestand from Thursday-Tuesday, August 19-24

Cover picture for the articleAVIATORS HAT NIGHT (FRIDAY, AUGUST 20);. AVIATORS T-SHIRT NIGHT (SATURDAY, AUGUST 21) The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in the opener of a six-game series on Thursday, August 19 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The seventh homestand will feature six games against the Isotopes from Thursday-Tuesday, August 19-24 and all games will begin at 7:05 p.m.

