L.V. Aviators host Albuquerque Isotopes in six-game homestand from Thursday-Tuesday, August 19-24

The Detroit Tigers (60-66) will duel with the St. Louis Cardinals (63-60) in a short two-game set tournament at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:45 PM ET. Detroit Tigers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game battle over the weekend. In their recent encounter, the Tigers bested the Blue Jays at 5-3 after hitting nine shots with two errors committed. Pitcher Drew Hutchison made a nice start in pitching 4.1 scoreless innings with four hits and one base on balls allowed but struck out one Toronto batter. The Detroit Tigers recorded a batting average of .241 and a total of 1,001 hits this season. Detroit earned 550 runs on the year to date with a total of 175 home runs and acquired an on-base percentage of .307 this season. The Detroit Tigers achieved a team ERA of 4.48 and a WHIP of 1.37 while striking out a total of 990 hitters and gave up a total of 1,072 hits.