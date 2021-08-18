Cancel
Presidential Election

Judge Says Voting Machine Company Can Continue To Sue Trump's Buddies Over Bogus Election Fraud Claims

By Tim Cushing
Tech Dirt
 5 days ago

From the but-will-they-be-judgment-proof-by-the-time-judgment-arrives? dept. A federal judge has said Dominion's lawsuit against a former Trump lawyer can move forward. Sidney Powell -- the self-proclaimed "Kraken" -- was supposed to storm into federal courts and present irrefutable evidence President Joe Biden's position as president had been fraudulently obtained. Instead, Powell --...

