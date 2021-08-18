Cancel
Highway Patrol Focus: Impaired Drivers

By Joe Czekaj
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign and the focus for The Ohio State Highway Patrol and removing impaired drivers from the roadway. “Sadly, impaired drivers put innocent lives in danger all too often, which makes enforcement efforts like this extremely important,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Planning ahead to ensure you have a safe and sober driver can save your life and the lives of others.”

