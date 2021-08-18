Jerrod Niemann Show To Move Indoors At Frog Alley Brewing Co.

Get a preview of the new venue that will host Chase Rice, Tyler Farr, and many more this fall. Ever since Upstate Concert Hall shut its doors and announced they were making the move from Clifton Park to Albany, we have been eagerly anticipating the opening of the new club called Empire Live. After a pause due to the pandemic, the opening will take place this Thursday night with a concert featuring the rock band Cold War Kids. As we get ready for some Country shows at the new venue this fall (including Tyler Farr Friday, September 17th, and Chase Rice, Friday, October 15th), let's take a sneak peek inside the new venue that used to be the Capitol Repertory Theater, located at 93 North Pearl Street.