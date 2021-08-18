Cancel
Schenectady, NY

Jerrod Niemann Show To Move Indoors At Frog Alley Brewing Co.

By Matty Jeff
107.7 WGNA
107.7 WGNA
 5 days ago
As we get ready for the remnants of tropical storm Fred to dump a bunch of rain on the Capital Region, Frog Alley Brewing will be moving tomorrow night's Jerrod Niemann concert indoors. Summer of 2021 has simply been the summer of way too much rain! So, it figures as...

107.7 WGNA

107.7 WGNA

Schenectady, NY
ABOUT

107.7 WGNA plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wgna.com
