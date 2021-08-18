With Apple rumored to use OLED for 2022 non-Pro iPads, LG invests big bucks to improve its displays
It takes money to make money and according to IT Home (via AppleInsider) LG is planning to make investments valued at an estimated $2.81 billion on its iPhone and iPad OLED screen assembly by 2024. IT Home says that it has discovered regulatory filings disclosing LG's planned investment. The manufacturer has informed the Korean government about its expansion plans for the factory in Pauju, Gyeonggi Province.www.phonearena.com
