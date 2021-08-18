Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Garth Brooks Cancels Ohio Concert

By Kelly McMann
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry music legend Garth Brooks has canceled his Sept. 18 concert at Paul Brown Stadium. Brooks has cancelled 5 upcoming concerts in total over COVID-19 concerns. The press release included a statement from Brooks:. “In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave,...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Baltimore, OH
City
Nashville, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Wichita Eagle

Unvaccinated Kansas residents who went to the Garth Brooks concert need to quarantine

Unvaccinated Kansas residents who attended the Garth Brooks concert Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium — where thousands of people showed up unmasked — need to quarantine according to the state’s travel quarantine list. Despite concerns over the rising COVID-19 cases in the Kansas City metropolitan area the sold out Garth Brooks...
Omaha.com

Garth Brooks' Memorial Stadium show will be his largest ticketed concert

LINCOLN — On Aug. 19, 1997, Garth Brooks played for a mind-boggling crowd of 1 million at a free concert in New York’s Central Park. Twenty four years later, Brooks is playing his largest ticketed concert — at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. About 90,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's...
Lincoln Journal Star

Driving suggestions, parking and shuttles for Saturday's Garth Brooks concert

A sold-out Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium, combined with University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduation ceremonies Saturday morning, could make for a record-setting day on city streets. The concert alone will bring about 25,000 additional cars into Lincoln over a 24- to 36-hour period, most of them arriving after noon Saturday....
fox42kptm.com

Garth Brooks concert brings thousands of people to Memorial Stadium

Thousands of people made their way to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to check out Country music legend Garth Brooks as he played in the stadium's first concert in over 30 years. The tightly packed crowd started setting up tailgates Saturday morning as early as 11 a.m. and by the time doors opened at 5, thousands were already waiting in line. Those we spoke to said they were excited to enjoy the festive atmosphere, with a big crowd, and felt that the outdoor venue would help keep them safe from COVID.
fox42kptm.com

Lincoln health officials and Husker Athletics recommend masks for Garth Brooks concert

LINCOLN, Neb. — With the Garth Brooks concert scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 14, many concert-goers are wondering if any changes will happen regarding masks. In a press conference Tuesday, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez updated the community on efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Posted by
101.9 The Rock

Garth Brooks Cancels Show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough

Garth Brooks has canceled his show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough scheduled for Saturday, October 9. The date was one of five cancellations on his tour. A new date will be scheduled for 2022. Ticketmaster will automatically refund your ticket purchases. There is no need to do anything, the refund...
Musicgrammy.com

Trace Adkins On His New Star-Studded Album 'The Way I Wanna Go,' Bantering With Blake Shelton & Celebrating 25 Years In Music

When touring came to a halt in March 2020 due to COVID-19, Trace Adkins faced the most leisure time he's experienced since launching his career 25 years ago with his debut project Dreamin' Out Loud. Rather than taking it easy, he focused on a myriad of projects, including filming three movies and heading into the studio to create his 25-song album, The Way I Wanna Go, due out Aug. 27 via Verge Records.
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
MusicPosted by
Big Frog 104

Carrie Underwood Surprises CMA Summer Jam With Dwight Yoakam [Watch]

Carrie Underwood closed out the first of two nights of the Country Music Association's CMA Summer Jam with a high-energy set and a surprise special guest. Dwight Yoakam joined the superstar onstage at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday night (July 27). Video from the show shows Underwood and Yoakam performing...
Musicwkml.com

Kelly Clarkson Says George Strait Is ‘Still The GOAT’

(GOAT – Greatest Of All Time) The singer recalls being sent home one day from school for fighting when he was a child, and he tells his father what had happened, expecting punishment. Instead, his father tells him that fathers always love their children and that such love is a "love without end, Amen."
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Randy Travis Joins In On “Forever And Ever, Amen” In A Beautiful Moment At The Ryman To Celebrate Whiskey Jam’s 10th Anniversary

Randy Travis. A living legend. While he hasn’t really been able to perform much since he suffered a stroke and subsequently underwent brain surgery back in 2013, every now and then he teams up with a fellow artist to sing different parts of some of his biggest hits. And last night, he did it again in a huge way in a surprise appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Nashville live music staple Whiskey Jam. […] The post Randy Travis Joins In On “Forever And Ever, Amen” In A Beautiful Moment At The Ryman To Celebrate Whiskey Jam’s 10th Anniversary first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Cowboy Picked on by Strangers at the Saloon Gets Angry

For today’s dose of laughter, two cowboys showed their famed skills in situations they rectified with some quick thinking that involved saloons, beer, and horses. As one cowboy rode through town, he decided to stop at the local saloon for a drink before continuing on his journey. Two beers later, the cowboy left the saloon. Unfortunately, when he got outside, he found his horse had been stolen.

Comments / 6

Community Policy