It's happening! Under-display camera phones are finally here, but not all are created equal

The all-screen, bezel-less smartphone dream… It’s been in the talks for years. The first signs of this concept came about seven years ago, back in 2014, from an unlikely source. The Sharp Aquos Crystal arrived at a time when smartphones were still trying to find their identity. HTC had the HTC One (M8), which valued audio experience in collaboration with (now) Apple’s Beats; Sony was focused on high-res cameras (Xperia Z2); Samsung was trying to be the jack of all trades (Galaxy S5), while Apple was transitioning to a bigger form factor in the post-Steve Jobs era (iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus).