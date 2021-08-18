Teachers shop for school supplies at United Way Stuff the Bus event

Teachers were shopping for school supplies Wednesday, but instead of walking through aisles in a store, they were browsing at United Way of Acadiana's Stuff the Bus shopping event.

The event is being held at the UWA warehouse at 215 E Pinhook until 6 p.m.

Organizers say they got feedback in previous years that teachers would rather shop for the supplies in one location to fill the gaps in the classroom as opposed to UWA dropping off supplies at each district's school board office.

This year, they say they finally made that happen. Organizers are taking safety measures and only a certain amount of people are being allowed in the warehouse at a time.

UWA also has a case manager there with a resource flyer for teachers to more effectively help students who may be experiencing economic or personal struggles.

"A lot of the students we teach have a lot of needs," said Yvette Frazier, who was at the event with a fellow teacher. "We both work at EJ Sam and we have a very small budget, so this is going to help supply needs for the students as well as alleviate stress from us."

Residents were able to drop off supplies at the UWA office until August 13. The annual drive is held to prepare Acadiana students, teachers, and schools for the upcoming year.

