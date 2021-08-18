Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teachers shop for school supplies at United Way Stuff the Bus event

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmQp8_0bVbwk5I00

Teachers were shopping for school supplies Wednesday, but instead of walking through aisles in a store, they were browsing at United Way of Acadiana's Stuff the Bus shopping event.

The event is being held at the UWA warehouse at 215 E Pinhook until 6 p.m.

Organizers say they got feedback in previous years that teachers would rather shop for the supplies in one location to fill the gaps in the classroom as opposed to UWA dropping off supplies at each district's school board office.

This year, they say they finally made that happen. Organizers are taking safety measures and only a certain amount of people are being allowed in the warehouse at a time.

UWA also has a case manager there with a resource flyer for teachers to more effectively help students who may be experiencing economic or personal struggles.

"A lot of the students we teach have a lot of needs," said Yvette Frazier, who was at the event with a fellow teacher. "We both work at EJ Sam and we have a very small budget, so this is going to help supply needs for the students as well as alleviate stress from us."

Residents were able to drop off supplies at the UWA office until August 13. The annual drive is held to prepare Acadiana students, teachers, and schools for the upcoming year.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#United Way Stuff#United Way Of#Uwa#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
United Way
Related
EducationThe Ledger

Majority of teachers really are there for the students

Over the past week, thousands of students and teachers returned to classrooms, some for the first time in nearly 18 months. Amidst a great deal of stress, confusion, last-minute changes and a hint of chaos, by and large, school resumed with relatively few complications. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases,...
EducationDaily Record

Turn school supply shopping into a life lesson for children

The days of summer are drawing to a close and many families are beginning to prepare for children heading back to school. As I listen to conversations in the store, about school supply lists might I offer this is a really good time to have a teachable moment concerning money and how we use it.
Charitieswvua23.com

Local fraternity giving back so students have school supplies

A local fraternity is stepping up and giving back to students in need just in time for school. The Northport alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity is hosting a back-to-school supply giveaway and rematch softball game against Cornerstone Baptist Church Aug. 8. The event is from 5 to 9...
Utah Stateuw.org

Stuff the Bus 2021 Delivers Supplies for 13,000 Utah Kids

This year, Stuff the Bus returned to near normal with in-person volunteers dropping off supplies, counting and sorting donations, and stuffing and delivering backpacks to 26 schools and eight community partner organizations. With everyone’s health and safety top of mind, we expanded Stuff the Bus from a single day to a full week to make sure we safely supplied more than 13,000 students with the supplies they need to succeed in school.
EducationWSMV

Teachers prepare for students returning to school

Students will begin to head back to school as early as next week. With COVID guidelines in place, News 4’s Justina Latimer checked in with the Tennessee Education Association to see how educators are gearing up for fall.
AdvocacyMessenger

Southside offers clothing, supplies for incoming students

As a way to give students a confidence boost and help with school supplies, Southside Elementary School hosted the “Taking Care of Tomcats Head to Toe” event Monday morning. Parents and students showed up to the school to receive school supplies, a backpack, and their choice of clothing. Sandy Hunter,...
Durham, NCabc11.com

Crayons2Calculators School Supply Drive

DURHAM, N.C. -- We're in the final stretch of the Crayons2Calculators back to school drive. Each year the non-profit collects school supplies to support Durham Public School teachers and students.

Comments / 0

Community Policy