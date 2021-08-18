Turtle Ridge Hosts Gallery Night Aug. 19

Impressions Art Gallery located at 4426 Arendell St., #3, Morehead City NC (next to McQueens Design & Furniture) Stephen’s art work features local coastal and down east scenes as well as the North Carolina mountains. As a native North Carolinian who has been painting for over 40 years he has a keen eye for capturing this states beauty. These new works will be of the iconic Crystal Coast and Down East images including beach cottages, piers, coastal boats, wild horses and marshes. Having a home on the coast and now in the mountains he’s including paintings from the Ashe and Watauga County with waterfalls and the New River. The opening will be an opportunity to meet the artist socialize and have fun.