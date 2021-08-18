Turtle Ridge Hosts Gallery Night Aug. 19
Turtle Ridge Gallery will host a Gallery Night Aug. 19, 4-7 pm. This month’s theme is Cherries, Berries, Blossoms and Birds. It is the peak of the summer season at the gallery and the inspiration garden is filled with feathered friends and delightful blooms. Encaustic paintings, mixed media works and etchings by Mary Ellen Sisulak feature irises, poppies, tulips, morning glories, dragonflies, owls, songbirds and woodland themes.doorcountypulse.com
