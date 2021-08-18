Cancel
“House Calls With Dr. Phil” To Make Its Debut Tonight

By Nataly Owala
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Phil Knows a thing or two about being the star of one’s own life. “You feel it. I mean that when you go through your life, you’re not going through the motions. It’s not grey. I mean, if you’re 40 years old, you’ve lived for what? 10,000 days? 14,600 days. One of those 14,600 days, you were the star. Everybody got to pay attention to you and you got to feel important, what kind of life is that?” Phil asked in a life class with media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Throughout his life, the psychologist has been the star of his life, and one in others’ lives by simply living his passion. As a child, Phil McGraw, popularly known as Dr. Phil, had an interest in psychology. In 1975, he graduated with a degree in psychology from the Midwestern State University, and, by 1979, had obtained a doctorate in the same. Dr. Phil went into private practice, where he found himself crossing paths with Oprah Winfrey.

