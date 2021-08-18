Members of Lewis County football team quarantined after COVID-19 exposure
WESTON — Members of the Lewis County High School football team are quarantined after being exposed to COVID-19 during a multi-team scrimmage on August 14. Lewis County school officials were informed of the situation by the Lewis County Health Department after four players from Liberty High School tested positive for COVID-19 while 10 other Liberty players’ status was pending with signs and symptoms, according to a press release from Lewis County High School.www.wvnews.com
