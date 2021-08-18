Three students shot outside Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students have been shot outside the school Wednesday afternoon.

A message posted on Orangeburg-Wilkinson's website said the three students sustained injured from gunshots fired from a car driving by during afternoon dismissal. A later note said that at this time the injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

A video taken from the scene showed an ambulance leaving the property, but it's unclear if anyone was aboard.

The district said law enforcement is on the scene and said all other students are safe and accounted for.

"Our community's continued patience and prayers are requested for all students, especially those who sustained injuries resulting from this afternoon's tragedy. Additional information will be shared regarding the extent of injuries, which are believed at this time to be non life-threatening.

Students were evacuated from the school and transported to the Technology Center at 3721 Magnolia Street. Parents and guardians of bus riders must report to the Technology Center with appropriate identification to pick up their students. Student drivers will be allowed to go home from the school once law enforcement has cleared them to do so.

Orangeburg School District had just gone back to school on Monday.

This is a breaking news update. Additional information will be posted as soon as possible.