The Night House review: Indoor horror with real atmosphere

By Leah Greenblatt
EW.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a certain "Hotel California"-ness to most house horror that can get a little exhausting. If they can check out anytime they like, why do these hapless, terrorized characters never leave? (Or for the love of Airbnb, just take a long weekend.) Director David Bruckner's uncanny mood piece The Night House (in theaters Friday) at least gives its heartbroken protagonist, Beth (Rebecca Hall), a compelling reason to stay: The bucolic upstate lake home that most of the movie takes place in was built by her late architect husband, Owen (Evan Jonigkeit). They were happy there, and it's hardly been a week since he inexplicably took his own life in the little rowboat bobbing out front.

