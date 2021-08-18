Cancel
Flathead County, MT

Evacuation warnings lifted near Hay Creek fire

 5 days ago
Authorities have lifted the evacuation warnings that had been issued in the Polebridge area due to the Hay Creek fire.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office announced the changes on Wednesday afternoon in light of recent wet weather.

The Evacuation Warning has been lifted for the following:

  • Moose Creek Road - All residents with driveway access from Moose Creek Road
  • Red Meadow Road - All residents with driveway access from Red Meadow Road
  • North Fork Road - All residents on both sides of the North Fork Road between Moose Creek Road and Home Ranch Bottoms.
  • Polebridge Loop - 655, 700, 720 and 740 Polebridge Drive
  • Inholders in Glacier National Park

There will be a community meeting to discuss the fire at the Sondreson Hall on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m.

The lightning-sparked blaze has burned 2,894 acres and is 30% contained.

Rosebud County, MTPosted by
Rosebud County rancher regroups after losing crops to wildfire

In the last few weeks, wildfires have destroyed dozens of ranches in southeast Montana, but few have had it worse than Rosebud County rancher Clint McRae. Just days ago, the Richard Spring fire destroyed three-quarters of McRae’s stockpiled hay, along with everything he was growing, and some grass that his 400 head of cattle could graze on.

