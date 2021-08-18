Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota state troopers’ blood run saves life of new mother

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five Minnesota state troopers helped save the life of a hemorrhaging new mom last month. On Tuesday, Jenapher Blair got to personally thank them.

The Star Tribune reports Blair had just given birth to her third child on July 21. She started hemorrhaging and her only chance to survive was to have a blood transfusion.

But the hospital didn’t have enough blood on hand and the nearest supply was 80 miles away.

Five state troopers jumped in to save the day. The first trooper relayed four units of blood from the American Red Cross in St. Paul to a nearby airport, then two others flew it by helicopter to the Hutchinson Municipal Airport and handed the blood off to two troopers on the ground who sped to the hospital. It all happened in just over an hour.

On Tuesday, a Blair met the troopers responsible for saving her life.

“If you were not here, who knows what would have happened,” Blair said at a news conference as her husband, Stephan, and children, Caydence, 13, and Ayden, 7, stood behind her. “Because of you, my kids have their mom. Thank you.”

Blair said she hopes one of her children will become a state trooper one day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

543K+
Followers
301K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mother#State Trooper#Blood#Ap#The Star Tribune#The American Red Cross#Ayden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Live round found next to bed of Colorado woman presumed dead

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — An unused .22-caliber round was found next to the bed of a woman who disappeared last year and whose husband is charged with killing her and a tranquilizer gun and accessories were also found in the couple’s home, investigators testified Monday. Prosecutors also showed body camera...
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Associated Press

More evacuations ordered ahead of NE Minnesota wildfire

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities ordered more evacuations Monday near a quickly spreading wildfire that’s one of several burning in northeastern Minnesota. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the new evacuations were happening near Grouse Lake and Mitewan Lake because of the growing Greenwood Lake fire, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the town of Isabella in the Superior National Forest. Around 50 homes and cabins were covered by the order.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say trooper shot in Anchor Point

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska State Trooper was shot Monday in the community of Anchor Point, on the Kenai Peninsula, and taken to a hospital, troopers said. Troopers, in a statement, released little information about the shooting, which they said occurred around 1 p.m. in the downtown area. The...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Retired Alabama sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — A retired Alabama law enforcement officer has died of COVID-19. News outlets report that Buddy Hutchinson, a retired Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy died Saturday. Hutchinson had remained active with the department after retiring as a deputy. He headed the office’s reserve program. Hutchinson had also...
Greenville, NCPosted by
The Associated Press

North Carolina man accused of stabbing grandfather, 81

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Charges have been filed against a North Carolina man who is believed to have stabbed his 81-year-old grandfather after an argument, police said. Greenville police officers were dispatched to a residence on Friday in response to a report of a stabbing, news outlets reported. Dispatchers were told Wheeler Brown, 81, had been stabbed following an altercation. Brown was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening wounds.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alabama ranks 4th in country for new virus cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama now ranks fourth in the country for the most new COVID-19 cases per capita, as medical officials hoped full federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine will persuade people to get vaccinated. According to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Alabama ranked behind Louisiana, Mississippi and...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Police 5 people injured by gunfire after vigil in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five men attending a vigil at the site of a shooting in the Old Town neighborhood in Portland were shot and wounded Sunday night, police said. JaMarie Herring Sr., 25, was shot and killed at 1:48 a.m. Sunday inside Mingle Lounge, police said in a news release. Herring died in an ambulance before reaching the hospital, police said.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Nebraska emergency agency to get new administrator

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is getting a new administrator to oversee its day-to-day operations and its response to state and federal emergencies, officials said Monday. The agency announced that Plattsmouth City Administrator Ervin Portis will become its next assistant director. Portis will replace Bryan Tuma,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy