Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed 'Green' Fintech Firm Aspiration to Launch IPO via SPAC

Fintech company Aspiration operates on the idea that a bank can be financially successful without harming the environment—and even end up benefiting it. While major global banks have funneled billions of dollars into the fossil fuel industry, Aspiration instead offers programs to offset the effects of every gallon of gas a member pays for, and to round up purchases to use the change to plant trees. It’s a bet on the idea that profitability and sustainability can go hand in hand, rather than be opposing forces, and it’s now a bet Aspiration is taking to the public market.