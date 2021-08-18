Cancel
Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed 'Green' Fintech Firm Aspiration to Launch IPO via SPAC

Fintech company Aspiration Partners, Inc., backed by celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom, is gearing up to make its public debut via a SPAC merger. Co-founder Joe Sanberg joined Cheddar to talk about the products and services offered by the financial services company that attach sustainability features to tackle the climate crisis “One of the reasons why millions of people are switching to Aspiration and thousands of businesses are looking to switch to Aspiration for sustainability services is because we’re all surrounded by climate catastrophes that are happening in our communities,” he said.

