The city of Dunkirk was one of the few bright spots in Chautauqua County when it comes to the 2020 Census numbers that were released last week. The north county city's population increased by 180 residents from 2010 Census, reaching 12,743. That compares to the county's other city, Jamestown, which saw a population drop of 2,434 residents. Mayor Wilfred Rosas credits the work of the Complete Count Committee...