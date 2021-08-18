Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Not just Jeff Bezos! Michael Jordan will also earn a fortune with the arrival of Lionel Messi to PSG, see how much and why

By Entrepreneur en Español
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does Lionel Messi have to do with Michael Jordan?. If Messi, also known as 'La Pulga' , was already a world icon when he played for Barcelona, his move to the French team made the number 30 shirt with the name of the Argentine star become the most coveted. In fact, the player's fans have already invaded the official store of the Parisian club and sales are expected to grow throughout the season.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Psg#French#Argentine#Parisian#Instagram#Jordan Brand Company#The Paris Saint Germain#Air Jordan#Pgs#The Chicago Bulls#Nba#Forbes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Why Michael Jordan Is Still Upset With Charles Barkley

The friendship between Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley – lack of friendship, really – is making headlines again. Barkley, the former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst, revealed in a recent HBO interview that he’s still no longer friends with Jordan. “We’re not,” Barkley told Bob Costas when asked if...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player In NBA History To Average 40 PPG In Multiple Playoff Series

When you go back and look at the numbers Michael Jordan put up throughout his career, it is hard to imagine there was any player who was ever able to do such things. Jordan was a statistical anomaly, doing things that most players could not even dream of. For the first part of his career, Jordan quickly established himself as the best individual player in the league, scoring a great number of points on a regular basis. Michael Jordan holds some of the most unbreakable records the NBA has ever seen, something that will cement him in the history books forever.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Told Kobe Bryant That Him In 1991 Would Beat Kobe's Peak, Kobe Responded In The Best Way: "Enjoy Your Salad. We Both Know That's Not Gonna Happen."

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant have been linked to each other throughout their time in the NBA. When Kobe entered the league in 1996, few would have expected him to reach the heights that he did. But that is exactly what he did. Playing as a shooting guard like MJ, Kobe showed glaring similarities to Jordan's style of play.
NBABleacher Report

Michael Jordan Reportedly Made $7M in Royalties off Lionel Messi PSG Shirt Sales

Basketball legend Michael Jordan reportedly has raked in over $7 million in royalties since Lionel Messi signed with Paris Saint-Germain, which uses Nike's Jordan Brand for its kits. Messi's jersey has been flying off the shelves since he joined PSG on Aug. 10 following a decorated two-decade run at Barcelona,...
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Michael Jordan’s son teases another Trophy Room x Nike Air Jordan sneaker

Trophy Room, the Florida sneaker boutique owned by Michael Jordan's son Marcus, may have another collaboration with Jordan Brand in the works. Marcus Jordan teased in a recent Instagram post that “we back soon,” posing in front of a new Trophy Room store covered in “Family Reunion” promotions hinting at another Jordan x Jordan partnership. A window graphic behind him also displays a grayed-out silhouette — which looks a lot like an Air Jordan 1 High — only fueling speculation more.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Metta Sandiford-Artest Says Scottie Pippen Was Overshadowed Because Of Playing With Michael Jordan: "When Scottie Was With Michael, It Was All About Michael… I Didn’t Respect Scottie’s Offensive Greatness Until Everyone Kept Talking About It.”

Metta Sandiford-Artest made a big revelation about Scottie Pippen's career. The Chicago Bulls legend is now considered the greatest sidekick of all time after all the good things he did with Michael Jordan in the 90s. Pippen really left a mark on the game, and even though things didn't end...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Was The Only High School Player Who Attended Michael Jordan's Top-Secret Workouts In Chicago

One of the biggest regrets for NBA fans is that we can never witness Michael Jordan take on LeBron James. Jordan walked away from the game for good in 2003, just a few months before LeBron James entered the league as the stand-out high school prospect from his draft class. Jordan and LeBron James have had similar success in the NBA, but are very different players.
Soccerharrisondaily.com

Lionel Messi says he's 'very happy' since arrival to PSG

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi said he's been enjoying his time in Paris “since the first minute” after he signed his Paris Saint-Germain contract on Tuesday night. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy