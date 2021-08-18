Cancel
Local girls fastpitch softball teams are attracting college recruiters

By Crispin Kott
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to take 2020 off, the Ulster Fillies returned in 2021, giving girls a chance to play competitive fastpitch softball with the ultimate goal of playing in college . . . This page can be viewed only by subscribers. Lost your password?. Not yet a...

Softball
Sports
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
Education247Sports

Five-star forward Tyler Smith chooses Overtime League

Tyler Smith, No. 15 overall prospect in the industry-generated 2023 247Sports Composite Rankings , has decided to forgo his two years of high school eligibility and join Overtime Elite, sources told 247Sports. The 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward out of Fort Bend (Texas) is the second prospect in the national 2023 class...
Queen Creek, AZyourvalley.net

Queen Creek all-star girls’ softball teams earn bragging rights

Three all-star girls’ softball teams from Queen Creek advanced to the state tournament and turned in stellar performances. The three teams, the Queen Creek Heat All-Star minors, junior …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to...
SportsRapid City Journal

Lady Cards softball team to open season this weekend

Softball will be the first of Chadron High School’s fall sports teams to open its season. It will happen this weekend, when the Lady Cardinals play Southern Valley at Alma on Friday and enter the Lexington Invitational Tournament on Saturday. There are eight teams in the tournament. Chadron will initially...
Douglas, AZmyheraldreview.com

Willcox team wins Douglas softball tournament benefiting local family

DOUGLAS — Eighteen-year-old Dominique Montano is a young, vibrant woman who is eagerly looking forward to her freshman year at Cochise College. She was born with a birth defect that has led to 19 surgeries over the years. Montano was recently informed she is scheduled for seven more surgeries in...
Saint Mary-of-the-woods, INsmwcpomeroys.com

Softball Signs Three More to 2021-22 Team

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College head softball coach Jim Walker announced the signing of three players to the SMWC softball team. Ashley Shanks, Kierra Cox, and Riley Bennett all signed their National Letter-of-Intent to compete for the Pomeroys. Coach Walker commented, "These three ladies really help solidify an already really good recruiting class. We will have a lot of competition at every position this fall which will make us so much better for our first year in the NAIA and River States Conference."
Zionsville, INCurrent Publishing

Team earns trip to Softball World Series

The Zionsville Little League Girl’s 12 and younger softball team has earned a berth in the Little League Softball World Series, marking the first time a Zionsville Little League baseball or softball team has advanced to the series, ZLL officials said. The team secured its spot in the series with...
Logan, UTHerald-Journal

Familiar face joins Aggie softball team in Laing

It’s been several years since she struck out a batter in Cache Valley, but that is going to change. Nya Laing is returning to the valley to play for the Aggies after a successful stint at Salt Lake Community College. The former Logan High School ace, along with a SLCC teammate, were recently announced by Utah State head softball coach Steve Johnson.
Nyack, NYnyack.edu

Softball Lands Six on CACC All-Academic Team

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- More than 100 student-athletes -- 104 in total -- were named to the 2020-21 Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) Softball All-Academic Team, as announced by Commissioner Dan Mara. The 104 honorees represent all 14 CACC member institutions that have a varsity program in the sport. The...
San Rafael, CAMarin Independent Journal

Sports briefs: Local softball team has historic run in prestigious club tournament

Mike McNair and his Grapettes 06 14U club softball team had a historic run in the Premier Girls Fastpitch tournament in Huntington Beach last week. The Grapettes 06, which features three players from Marin, allowed only nine runs in their first eight games and advanced to the championship game on Sunday where they faced a team from Virginia stacked with elite East Coast players for a national title. While the Grapettes 06 came up short 7-0 in the title match, the second-place finish was still the best by any Northern California team in the 10 years of the most prestigious girls fastpitch softball tournament in the country.
Mchenry, MDCumberland Times-News

Higgins to coach volleyball, softball at Garrett College

MCHENRY — Nikki Higgins, a former assistant women’s volleyball coach at Frostburg State University, will join the Garrett College Lakers staff as the head women’s volleyball and softball coach and is ready to hit the ground running. “I want to lay a foundation that leads to greatness. I’m looking forward...
Denham Springs, LALivingston Parish News

COLLEGE SOFTBALL | Former DSHS player Parker ready to continue career at Belhaven

Natalie Parker has a message for those are considering attending junior college to continue their athletic careers. “It’s great (to play) juco, because you get a lot of experience to kind of go against more college athletes,” said Parker, the former Denham Springs High softball standout who recently wrapped up her career at Hinds Community College and will be moving on to Belhaven to continue playing. “People think that juco is kind of just a step above high school, but there are some real deal athletes at the juco level. Not everybody wants to go play after (junior college), I guess. They just want to get their two years, get their education. It’s crazy how good these girls are that we’re going against. I think going juco to another four-year (school) is such a great thing.”

