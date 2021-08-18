Local girls fastpitch softball teams are attracting college recruiters

Natalie Parker has a message for those are considering attending junior college to continue their athletic careers. “It’s great (to play) juco, because you get a lot of experience to kind of go against more college athletes,” said Parker, the former Denham Springs High softball standout who recently wrapped up her career at Hinds Community College and will be moving on to Belhaven to continue playing. “People think that juco is kind of just a step above high school, but there are some real deal athletes at the juco level. Not everybody wants to go play after (junior college), I guess. They just want to get their two years, get their education. It’s crazy how good these girls are that we’re going against. I think going juco to another four-year (school) is such a great thing.”