Alabama Nursing Home Association issues response to new federal COVID vaccination requirements

By Alabama Nursing Home Association
WZDX
WZDX
 5 days ago

The Alabama Nursing Home Association on Wednesday issued a response to President Biden's announcement that nursing home facilities must require their staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to continue receiving federal funding.

ANHA President and CEO Brandon Farmer issued the following statement:

“Our association is working to learn more about President Biden’s plan to require nursing home employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. We expect the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will issue details soon. Once we have those details, we will help our members understand and implement the requirement.

“The Alabama Nursing Home Association (ANHA) has supported COVID-19 vaccinations for nursing home staff and residents from the beginning. We conducted a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination education campaign for staff and residents and are actively working to increase vaccinations among residents and staff. Alabama is ahead of its neighboring states and several other states in the percentage of nursing home residents and staff who are vaccinated. The percentages have increased each week the federal government has released new data and we are moving in the right direction.

“The ANHA and its member nursing homes are working to fully defeat COVID-19 and continue to follow guidance and protocols from the state and federal governments.”

WATCH: Over half of North Alabama nursing homes have lower rate of vaccinated staff than national average

State
Alabama State
#North Alabama#Covid#Vaccinations#Anha#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#Cms
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 bans on vaccine mandates — What states have them & which might soon

Nine states have enacted 11 laws with prohibitions on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to a July 29 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. In six of these states, the governor has already signed the bills. In three states, the bills have passed in the House of Representative and Senate, but are awaiting the governor's final approval.
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Public HealthGreenwichTime

One worker's refusal highlights nursing home vaccine standoff

Three days after Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order requiring long-term care staffers to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 7, one worker named Michelle isn’t giving in. The union representing thousands of nursing home workers has not said whether it will support or oppose...
Public HealthWBOY

‘You better move West Virginia and you better move right this second,’ WV Gov. Justice warns during COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reported that there are now more than 7,500 COVID-19 cases in the state and then said: “I don’t have any idea how in the world you could hear these numbers and not run to get vaccinated. You better move West Virginia and you better move right this second.”
Milwaukee, WIWISN

Some nurses willing to pay hefty price to not get COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE — Multiple hospital systems in southeast Wisconsin have implemented mandatory vaccinations for their employees, but many employees still remain unvaccinated by choice. Recently, health care workers and supporters took to the streets in Madison to protest hospital vaccine mandates. About 169 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fifty...
Grafton, WICBS 58

'I will not back down': Health care workers protest employer COVID-19 vaccine requirements

GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58)-- Some health care workers aren't willing to get vaccinated and they don't appreciate new requirements from their employers saying they have to. Advocate Aurora Health is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 15. Froedtert Health is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1. Both systems are allowing for religious and medical exemptions.
Health ServicesWebMD

Major Nursing Home Chain Mandates Employee Vaccinations

Aug. 5, 2021 -- Genesis HealthCare, a major chain of nursing homes and senior communities, is now requiring all employees and vendors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their jobs. The company said 85% of residents and 65% of staff had voluntarily gotten vaccinated. “Despite vaccination rates above the...
Columbia, SCcounton2.com

As COVID cases rise, Gov. McMaster says closing schools and mandating masks is not the answer, ‘personal responsibility is’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster fired off a series of tweets on Tuesday regarding the use of face masks in schools. Coronavirus cases are again rising as students across the state inch closer to a new school year. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 800 new daily cases on Tuesday.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Health ServicesMcKnight's

BREAKING 2: It’s official: Nursing homes must vaccinate employees or lose Medicaid, Medicare funding

President Joe Biden announced late Wednesday afternoon that U.S. nursing homes must use workers vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing vital Medicare and Medicaid funding. Providers immediately criticized the announcement for not including other healthcare sectors in the mandate. “Vaccination mandates for healthcare personnel should be applied to all healthcare...

