Memphis, TN

Memphis Police are looking for man who robbed a bank in Hickory Hill

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 5 days ago

Memphis Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon.

Police say the guy walked into the SunTrust at 6073 Winchester just after 2:30 in the afternoon, handed the teller a note that demanded money, and left with cash. He took off in a red sedan.

He was wearing a black do-rag on his head, a blue surgical mask covering his face, a black t-shirt, black shorts, and a yellow construction vest. If you have information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

