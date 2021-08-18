MISSING: St. Anthony Police asking for help locating teen

St. Anthony Police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy with autism and ADHD.

According to police, Joshua Adam Vanderslice, 15, is white, about 5-foot-2, 140 pounds and last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and black hat. Officials say Joshua is new to Minnesota and was last seen in the area of Silver Lane and Silver Lake Road.

Police are asking anyone who may see Joshua to call 9-1-1 and to not approach him.