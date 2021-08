Bend Home Buyers and Bend Home Sellers Have a Different Perspective. After months of seeing record breaking prices where multiple offers, bidding wars, and buyer panic was the norm, we are finally seeing this historic balance between buyers and sellers start to reverse both nationally and in our Bend Real Estate market. The major reason for this… Buyers have simply had enough! Although those saying it’s a good time to sell reached another record high according to a recent Fannie Mae survey, home sellers saying it’s a good time to buy also reached an all-time low. We are certainly seeing this trend locally as well with an end to the recent “panic” buying and even a lot of “price improvements” as buyers are no longer willing to pay thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars over asking price.