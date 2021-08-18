Poly Network Attacker Threatens to Delay Return of Funds
"WHAT A FUNNY GAME," the Poly Network attacker wrote into a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain. The saga has already dragged into its second week, as executives behind the project plead with the attacker to return the looted funds from the Aug 10 attack. They have created a destination account for the return of the funds, but it requires multiple signatures to unlock the funds, and the attacker’s cooperation is needed.www.coindesk.com
