Hawthorne Elementary School appoints former educator as principal
Kody Colvin is Hawthorne Elementary School’s new principal. (Photo courtesy of Salt Lake City School District) This upcoming fall, Kody Colvin, a former Salt Lake City School District educator and assistant principal, will become Hawthorne Elementary School’s new principal. On June 22, the district’s official Facebook page announced Colvin’s appointment. The announcement was met with an outpouring of accolades and congratulations, wishing Colvin well and speaking to his admirable character.www.valleyjournals.com
