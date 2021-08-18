Change of season bringing registration opportunities to YMCA
The Door County YMCA is prepping for the start of fall and the upcoming school year and is excited to be offering you new and returning outlets. Next week starts the fall registration for classes with sessions starting in September. Marketing Director Amy Gamble says fall courses are a good thing to add to your family’s schedule as you get back into the school year groove. She adds that the fall sessions come with a wide variety.doorcountydailynews.com
