Morgantown, WV

New threshold policy announced by Big 12

By Greg Hunter BlueGoldNews.com
WVNews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has a new threshold policy when it comes to playing football games this season, and “no contests” will likely be a rarity. Last year the prevalence of COVID-19 forced the Big 12 and most college conferences to be flexible when it came to trying to play games in the midst of a pandemic. For instance, last fall West Virginia’s football team initially had a game against Oklahoma postponed because the Sooners had coronavirus issues, and then the make-up game was eventually canceled altogether because of Mountaineer problems with the virus.

www.wvnews.com

