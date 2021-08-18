Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Federal Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Plan Prioritizes Long-Term Care

By Chuck Sudo
seniorhousingnews.com
 5 days ago

Residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to receive additional Covid-19 booster vaccinations, after the Biden administration announced Wednesday that a third shot is needed to fight off waning immunity in fully vaccinated people. The Biden administration is also set to mandate vaccinations among nursing home staff as...

seniorhousingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Parkinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Medicare#Medicaid#The Associated Press#Mortality Weekly Report#Mmwr#Ahca Ncal#Ahca Ncal#The New York Times#The Johnson Johnson#J J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

American Hospital Association calls for withdrawal of OSHA's temporary COVID-19 standard for healthcare workers

Citing efforts already in place at hospitals, the American Hospital Association is urging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to withdraw its COVID-19 emergency temporary standard for healthcare workers. An Aug. 20 letter from the association calls on OSHA to move forward with a withdrawal of the emergency temporary standard...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Unvaccinated Health-Care Workers Test Emergency Standard Bounds

As OSHA enforces its emergency temporary standard aimed at shielding health-care workers from Covid-19, industry attorneys say the rapid spread of the delta variant has made that regulation all the more necessary to quell proliferation of the virus. Complicating matters, however, a large swath of health-care workers—more than 40% of...
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Healthprovidencejournal.com

RI health experts concerned about trend in RI COVID hospitalizations

Public health experts are increasingly concerned that Rhode Island COVID hospitalizations are primed to keep climbing over the next month despite the state's relatively high vaccination rate. On Thursday a group of doctors and epidemiologists with the state Health Department's Infectious Disease and Epidemiology Advisory Committee met on Zoom to...
Public Healthriverbender.com

FDA Approves Supplemental Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Some Immunocompromised Individuals

PEORIA - The federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved allowing a third, supplemental dose of two COVID-19 vaccines for certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection. The supplemental vaccines are currently approved for Pfizer (ages 12-over) or Moderna vaccines (ages 18-over). Health agencies are also studying the safety of supplemental doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public Healthmichiganchronicle.com

Biden Administration Set to Announce Third Covid Vaccine Dose for All Americans

On Monday, the nation realized 191,385 new Covid cases, 84,739 Covid-related hospitalizations, and 653 deaths. Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. A third shot in the arm is next in the desperate battle against COVID-19. The Biden-Harris administration plans to announce that all who received vaccinations should get another one eight months later. For those administered the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots, it means a third dose.
Merced County, CAmercedcountytimes.com

Waning vaccine protection result in booster plans

The highly contagious Delta Variant is spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated through communities with low vaccination rates such as Merced, and can make fully vaccinated people ill with breakthrough infections, health officials say. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, announced on Aug. 8, it would soon...
Public HealthWTRF

Pfizer COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine fully approved by US FDA

WASHINGTON — The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a milestone that may help lift public confidence in the shots as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech now carries the strongest endorsement from the...
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

FDA Approval on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine May Come Monday

The decision on the final federal approval in the US could mean many more people would get the vaccine. According to reports, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing for a full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine possibly on Monday. Eight months after it was granted an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would set into motion the ability of government bodies, businesses, and individuals to get the vaccine.
Public HealthLiberal First

KDHE, CDC offer update on third vaccine dose for COVID-19

People are continuing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and recently, some discussions have been going on regarding a potential third dose. Late last week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced effective immediately, Kansas providers may now administer an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have already been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, according to a release from the State of Kansas. This follows Thursday’s expansion of the emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration for these mRNA vaccines, today’s recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and acceptance by the CDC Director. This EUA does not apply to those who received the Janssen/J&J vaccine as there is currently not enough data to determine if an additional dose of Janssen/J&J vaccine will improve immune response in people who are immunocompromised.

Comments / 0

Community Policy