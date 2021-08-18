Cancel
Ohio State Football: When Justin Fields could get first his NFL start

By Ryan Stano
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Ohio State football player has looked great in camp and in preseason games. When could he make his first career NFL start in a regular-season game?. Justin Fields was amazing in his two years with the Ohio State football program. He did everything that Ryan Day asked him to do and more. It’s any wonder that he dropped down to 10 where the Bears were able to trade up to get him. He was the fourth quarterback taken!!!

scarletandgame.com

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLchicitysports.com

Is this the reason why the Denver Broncos passed up on QB Justin Fields?

It was a little shocking when former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields fell to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft as the team traded up to land him. Not that Bears fans would complain but going into draft night, there were a few teams ahead of them that needed a quarterback.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bears QB Justin Fields tosses out first pitch for White Sox after impressive NFL debut

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is now beginning to make his place in The Windy City. Fields was among the multiple rookie quarterbacks that shined in their preseason debuts on Saturday. Following a slow start against the Miami Dolphins, Fields found his footing as the way went on, which paid off in the end as he recorded 142 passing yards and two total touchdowns en route to a 20-13 victory.
NFLNew York Post

Bears’ Justin Fields puts on show in NFL preseason debut: ‘Special’

Justin Fields was the fourth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the first to make his preseason debut on Saturday afternoon. The former Ohio State star – selected by the Bears at No. 11 overall after they traded up with the Giants – made a strong impression with one passing touchdown and one rushing score in Chicago’s 20-13 win over the Dolphins.
NFLuticaphoenix.net

NFL preseason Week 1 takeaways: Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence make

While the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 2021 NFL preseason with their Hall of Fame game matchup last week, preseason really kicks off this week, as all 32 teams will be in action for Week 1. It started Thursday night with two games, as rookie quarterback Mac Jones...
NFLPosted by
Reuters

NFL roundup: Justin Fields flourishes as Bears rally past Dolphins

2021-08-15 06:18:47 GMT+00:00 - Rookie Justin Fields rushed for a touchdown and threw for another to give the host Chicago Bears a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams. The Bears traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Fields vs. Jake Fromm: Fans react to second-half QB matchup in Bears-Bills game

During their time at Georgia, Jake Fromm beat out Justin Fields for the starting quarterback job. That prompted Fields to transfer to Ohio State, where he ended up becoming a superstar and a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Fromm is looking to lock down the QB3 spot for the Buffalo Bills.
NFL247Sports

Former Georgia QB's Justin Fields, Jake Fromm face off in NFL preseason

Georgia coach Kirby Smart had major first-world problems at quarterback in 2018, as the Bulldogs had to choose between Jake Fromm and Justin Fields as their starter. Fromm had just led Georgia to the national championship game the season before as a true freshman, while Fields arrived in Athens as one of the most highly touted quarterback prospects of the last 10 years.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields is how the football gods repay the Bears for getting Chicago Mitchell Trubisky

Justin Fields was in his bag again in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Even though the Chicago Bears got destroyed by a Buffalo Bills team that featured a whole lot of Nickelodeon MVP and former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the things Fields did on the field should still stand out. Fields is giving Bears fans a reason to be optimistic about the franchise’s future. And that’s without having to sweat and think about a lost third-overall pick via a trade-up to the second slot.
NFLdawgnation.com

Jake Fromm and Justin Fields compete in NFL scrimmage

Jake Fromm and Justin Fields were back in a game on the same field together on Saturday -- for the first time since 2018 when they battled it out to be UGA’s starting quarterback. That year, Fromm fended off the highly-regarded Fields to lead the Bulldogs, while Fields transferred after...
NFLUSA Today

Bear Necessities: Justin Fields took first step toward winning starting QB job

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been impressive throughout the first couple of weeks of training camp, where he’s had at least one “wow” moment during every practice. But Thursday’s joint practice against the Dolphins felt different.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

How two visits made Jadyn Davis Ohio State football’s most sought after quarterback as the next Justin Fields: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jadyn Davis of Catawba Ridge High School in South Carolina spent two days in Columbus over the summer, and both trips came with a goal to accomplish. The first was in June when he was among hundreds of players to attend a one-day camp looking to earn an Ohio State football offer. He accomplished that goal pretty quickly. Mainly because he spent the afternoon throwing the ball around in a way that gave off vibes that he was the second coming of Justin Fields, who just so happens to be his favorite player.
NFLchatsports.com

Are the Chicago Bears ‘getting close’ to starting Justin Fields?

While it’s been preached to the mountains that Andy Dalton was brought in here to be the Chicago Bears starting quarterback. As Dalton said in a training camp interview, it was a reason he joined the Chicago Bears. However, is Justin Fields trending in the right direction to be QB1 earlier than anticipated?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL Twitter forced to eat their words after calling Justin Fields a bust

Folks are out in full force trying to troll Justin Fields after a less than impressive first half of action with the Chicago Bears. With the Chicago Bears hosting the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, that means it’s of course time to see what Justin Fields is made of. Well, the first-round pick came on after Andy Dalton got the start, but didn’t muster up much of anything.

