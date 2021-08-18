U.S. Health Officials: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients Should Get Third Booster Shot Eight Months After Second Dose
SOUTH JERSEY — On Wednesday, top government officials announced that Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can receive a third booster shot eight months after receiving their second dose of the vaccine. The effort to put third shots in arms will begin September 20 with healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and other elderly citizens who were vaccinated first.followsouthjersey.com
