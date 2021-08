Bulldog football is back. On Monday, for the first time in nearly two years, the University of Minnesota Duluth football team kicked off fall practice at Malosky Stadium. "There's just something different about practicing in fall camp when you know you've got a season ahead, rather than a lot of unknowns," said UMD's offensive coordinator Chase Vogler. "We're excited about it, our guys are excited about it. We have a lot of talent coming back. We have a chance to be really good, but we've got to take it one day at a time."