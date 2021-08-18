Brewers release 2022 spring training schedule

The Milwaukee Brewers struggled to get much of anything going offensively on Friday, losing 4-1 to the Washington Nationals. The Brewers mustered just three hits, one of which was a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning by Avisail Garcia. Washington scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning and then tacked on one more in both the sixth and ninth. With the loss the Brewers are now 74-49 and play the Nats again on Saturday at 3:05 PM. The game will once again be in Milwaukee.