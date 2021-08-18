Cancel
Brewers release 2022 spring training schedule

By Tanner Bickford
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can start making your vacation plans that revolve around the Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training schedule. The ballclub announced their 2022 exhibition schedule which begins on February 26th against the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field of Phoenix. That will be the first of 32 spring games in Arizona for the Brewers. Spring Training will end against the Kansas City Royals on March 28th and March 29th. In total, the Crew will be the host of 16 games in Arizona with opponents that include the LA Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, and Cincinnati Reds. The entire Spring schedule can be found here.

