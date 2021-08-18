Dallas ISD To Provide Free Home Internet For Students

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD students who are without home internet don’t have to be without anymore.

They now have the opportunity to apply for a high-speed free home internet connection for the 2021-2022 school year, the city of Dallas’ Equity and Inclusion Team announced Wednesday, August 18.

Home connectivity is being offered to support student learning at home.

To apply and receive home connectivity, a child must be enrolled in Dallas ISD and have a valid student ID.

The application deadline is Tuesday, August 31, and families can CLICK HERE to fill out an application.