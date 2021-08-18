Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas ISD To Provide Free Home Internet For Students

By CBSDFW.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1FWV_0bVbnh7E00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD students who are without home internet don’t have to be without anymore.

They now have the opportunity to apply for a high-speed free home internet connection for the 2021-2022 school year, the city of Dallas’ Equity and Inclusion Team announced Wednesday, August 18.

Home connectivity is being offered to support student learning at home.

To apply and receive home connectivity, a child must be enrolled in Dallas ISD and have a valid student ID.

The application deadline is Tuesday, August 31, and families can CLICK HERE to fill out an application.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Isd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Brings Back Virtual Learning Option for Eligible Students

Young children in the largest school district in North Texas will have the option to complete their coursework from home, the Dallas Independent School District announced Thursday. The district announced its short-term virtual learning option for students who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or those students who...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Virtual Learning Options Return to Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington ISDs

Three of the largest school districts in North Texas, the Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington independent school districts, are preparing for partial returns to virtual learning this week. Tuesday, Dallas ISD kicked off its Virtual Academy with nearly 1,600 students under age 12. According to the Dallas ISD, more than...
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Houston ISD superintendent welcomes students back to school

HOUSTON – It’s a big day for thousands of students in the Houston area as it is back to school for the largest district in the state of Texas. Thousands of students will be heading back to school. Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House made several stops Monday morning. The first was at Benbrook Elementary School, where he welcomed students with breakfast.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Virtual learning begins for Austin ISD students

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of students in the Austin area logged onto their zoom classroom Tuesday for the first day of virtual learning. Austin ISD and other districts are offering a smaller pool of virtual options this school year. AISD approved a few thousand students in grades kindergarten through sixth for the remote option.
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Teachers Focused on Improving Test Scores, Not Mask Policy

Students in the Dallas Independent School District were fully masked and back in the classroom Monday on the first day of school. The district even got the attention of the White House for its decision to mandate masks. President Joe Biden (D) left a voicemail for Superintendent Michael Hinojosa thanking...
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Visionary Youth, Malone Center provide free haircuts for students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools is starting their school year on Monday and local organizations are making sure kids are ready, including making sure they all look their best on their first day. Right outside the College of Hair Design near 11th and M Streets, volunteers are giving out...
Poteet, TXPleasanton Express

Meals provided at no charge at Poteet ISD

Poteet ISD announced its policy that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost. Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year. Each school/ site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.
Houston, TXcw39.com

Houston ISD launching virtual academy for vulnerable students

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II says the district is launching a virtual academy for students too young to be vaccinated (age 11 and under) who have a compromised immune system. Houston ISD will be providing the option of participating in virtual instruction for the fall semester...
Bryan, TXNews Channel 25

Bryan ISD school nurses prepare for return of students

BRYAN, Texas — Today marks the start of the school year for Bryan ISD students and faculty. The preparation for this day did not just happen overnight. Kiddos will embark on a new school year. The preparation for this day takes weeks, especially for school nurses. For Heather Doyle, this...
Anthony, NMcbs4local.com

Online options provided for Gadsden ISD students following flooding from storm

ANTHONY, N.M. (CBS4) — The Gadsden Independent School District explained student learning options at a community meeting Tuesday. La Union Elementary School was impacted by the recent flooding. Superintendent Travis Dempsey and principal of La Union Elementary School, Vincente Sanchez, provided the information to the parents at the meeting. According...
EducationDothan Eagle

Dothan students receiving free or reduced lunch are eligible for internet assistance

Dothan City School students are eligible to receive free or discounted high-speed internet service through Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) and T-Mobile’s Project 10Million programs. These programs are open to families who participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) along with many other low-income government programs. T-Mobile’s. Project 10MillionProject 10Million’s...
EducationPosted by
CBS DFW

Virtual Reality A Big Part Of Dallas ISD’s New ‘Hybrid’ School

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD’s first permanently hybrid school, is breaking new ground in the educational world with an online platform that allows students to interact in a virtual world. “I’m super excited about disrupting traditional learning,” said Dallas Hybrid Preparatory Principal Olga Romero. Students at Dallas Hybrid Preparatory attend class on campus two days a week and spend three learning from home, but the real magic is how they connect while they’re away. The virtual world is designed to feel like a game but to serve as a classroom. “Teachers are able to take attendance like this. And the students raise their hand,”...
Marlin, TXfox44news.com

Marlin ISD to require masks for students, staff, visitors

MARLIN, Texas – Students, staff and visitors within the Marlin Independent School District will be required to wear face coverings in all buildings and vehicles. The district posted on social media Friday evening that nothing is more important than keeping the Bulldog family healthy and safe. These new rules go...

Comments / 0

Community Policy