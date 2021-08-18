Cancel
Renton, WA

AirTag located a stolen motorcycle, and prevented thieves from disappearing with it

By Usman Hussain
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA resident of Renton, Washington claimed that his motorcycle was stolen on Tuesday morning. As Brandon had experienced such cases in the past, so he bought and hid an AirTag inside his motorcycle as an anti-theft precautionary measure. Fortunately, in time of need, he was able to locate and retrieve his stolen motorcycle.

Renton, WAApple Insider

AirTag helps find stolen motorcycle, may have acted as a deterrent

A Renton, Washington resident was able to locate his motorcycle using AirTag after it had been stolen earlier Tuesday morning. Brandon has experience with motorcycle theft, having had his bike stolen earlier in the year. So, when Apple announced the AirTag, he hid one away within his motorcycle the first chance he had. — On Tuesday morning, his motorcyclewas missing from its usual parking spot in the apartment parking lot. After checking the Find My app, Brandon saw the motorcycle was only a few blocks away.
