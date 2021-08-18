Ulefone Power Armor 13 Performance Testing & Teardown [Videos]

If you have been following the smartphone market over the years, you will know how shocking it was when Xiaomi released its first generation of MIX. After launching the Mix 3 slider phone, the company announced the MIX Alpha, but it wasn’t on sale to the public, and then came the MIX Fold, which isn’t a phone for most people. And today we’ve got the Xiaomi MIX 4, which is the official successor to the MIX series. Since we got the phone not long ago, we’ll start with the most relevant aspects in this hands-on.