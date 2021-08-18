Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Ulefone Power Armor 13 Performance Testing & Teardown [Videos]

By Simranpal Singh
gizmochina.com
 5 days ago

Ulefone is a brand behind some of the finest rugged smartphones to date. The brand makes phones that ensure safety without compromising performance. Ulefone Power Armor 13 is the brand’s latest launch, and Ulefone is now promoting the device through performance testing and teardown videos. The phone is compared side by side to iPhone 12 during the performance testing. On the other hand, the teardown video of the phone will give you a better understanding of the underlying hardware and safety features.

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armor#Performance Testing#Teardown#Smartphones#Ulefone#Iphone#Fhd#Nfc#Aliexpress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Ulefone Armor 12 5G leak sheds some light on its specifications

Ulefone is soon launching a new rugged 5G smartphone with some decent specifications. As per the recent leak, the upcoming smartphone will feature a Dimensity 700 5g SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will compete against other new rugged smartphones such as the Oukitel WP13 which was launched a few weeks ago.
NFLTechRadar

Ulefone Armor 8 Pro rugged smartphone review

The Ulefone Armor 8 Pro delivers the strict minimum to get good grades. It is keenly priced and packs a surprisingly high RAM capacity but its screen resolution, camera sensors and antiquated Bluetooth means that you may want to spend a bit more to get a better all round experience.
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

Updated [Video] Hands-On Samsung’s Gorgeous, Powerful Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 And Galaxy Watch 4

Although all of Samsung's announcements for its latest Galaxy Unpacked event were leaked weeks ago, the company officially revealed the new products today. On the smartphone side, we have the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. For smartwatches, there's the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. And some new buds were introduced as well -- the Galaxy Buds 2 with active noise canceling. Luckily, we were able to get some hands-on time with all four of the new products this week in New York City.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi MIX 4 Hands on Review: Beautiful Color, High Quality Workmanship

If you have been following the smartphone market over the years, you will know how shocking it was when Xiaomi released its first generation of MIX. After launching the Mix 3 slider phone, the company announced the MIX Alpha, but it wasn’t on sale to the public, and then came the MIX Fold, which isn’t a phone for most people. And today we’ve got the Xiaomi MIX 4, which is the official successor to the MIX series. Since we got the phone not long ago, we’ll start with the most relevant aspects in this hands-on.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked 3D renders present an array of five colour options

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE later this year as a successor to the highly popular Galaxy S20 FE which was launched last year. For a while now, the Galaxy S21 FE has been in the news with the device rumored to drop in September. While renders of the device have not been evasive, popular tipster, Evan Blass has shared a set of 3D renders of the S21 FE showing the entire device in all its glory. The 3D renders also show the rice array of color options that the smartphone will be available in.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Honor’s Magic Fold will look like the Honor 50 Pro, expected to launch in Q4

A few weeks ago, Honor announced the Magic3 series of smartphones. However, the three flagship phones which are already available for purchase in China are not the only devices Honor has planned to launch to launch this year. The manufacturer is also expected to announce its first foldable smartphone which will launch as the Magic Fold. While we await its release, more details regarding its design have surfaced.
NFLgizmochina.com

Ulefone Armor 12 5G rugged phone with Dimensity 700 SoC on pre-sale for $199.99

Ulefone formally announced the Armor 12 5G rugged smartphone a few days ago. It received huge applause from the fans and gathered several positive views across the globe due to outstanding specifications and competitive pricing. The device is now open for pre-orders starting at $199.99 via AliExpress. Beautifully crafted, Ulefone...
NFLgizmochina.com

Grab Cubot MAX3 smartphone for as low as $99 via AliExpress 828 promotions

The two new offerings from Cubot – the affordable rugged smartphone MAX3 and a high-performance rugged smartphone KingKong 7 will finally go on sale on August 23. Without beating around the bush, the KingKong 7 is put up for $179.99, while the MAX3 is now available for $109.99 at AliExpress. But what makes it a steal deal, is the users can visit the product page on AliExpress to snatch the limited coupon get an additional discount to bring the MAX3 price down to as low as $99.99!
NFLgizmochina.com

Oukitel WP15 5G rugged smartphone launched with a 15600 mAh massive battery

Oukitel unveiled a battery monster, a 15600mAh 5G rugged smartphone – WP15. Being the 5G-ready smartphone, the WP15 ought to be made capable of handling the relatively high energy demand of the latest network technology. Oukitel indeed knows it and as a result, the company has included, what could be the biggest battery to be ever put on a 5G smartphone.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

How Samsung Made The First Water-Resistant Foldables

Samsung‘s brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are the most durable foldable smartphones to date. The devices feature stronger aluminum bodies, stronger foldable displays that are tested to withstand up to 200,000 folds without damage, and most importantly, an official IP rating for water resistance. Both the Fold 3 and Flip 3 are IPX8 rated, meaning they can survive under 1.5m deep water for up to 30 minutes. That’s a first for a foldable smartphone, Samsung has done it with both its newest models.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Mi Mix 4 brings XiaoAI Translation with AI subtitles

Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched its latest Mix smartphone, Mi Mix 4. But did you know that Xiaomi’s latest smartphones come with an upgraded Xiaoai Translation offering a live AI subtitles feature?. According to a recent post on Weibo, the Mi Mix 4 brings a new feature dubbed Xiaoai Translation,...
NFLgizmochina.com

Hot Deal: Motorola Edge S 5G gets a $100 discount via Giztop

Motorola recently unveiled a slew of high-end smartphones globally coupled with some exciting specifications. Among other Motorola Edge series smartphones, Motorola Edge S5G has got a $100 discount from Giztop. You can avail of the discount without any discount coupon. Motorola Edge S is currently retailing for the price of...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G entire specs tipped ahead of launch

Samsung has confirmed to launch the Galaxy M32 5G in India next week. The company is also expected to release the Galaxy M52 5G in the coming days. Ahead of their official announcement, the specs of these phones have emerged on the internet. Reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal has partnered with...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Upcoming Nokia G50 5G design, key specs accidentally revealed in an official promo

The Nokia G50 is one of the upcoming midrange phones from the brand. Reports have claimed that it could be the most affordable 5G-ready Nokia phone. The G50 accidentally appeared in an official promo clip shared on Nokia Mobile France’s Instagram account. While the post is not live anymore, folks at NokiaMob.net have shared the video clip and a screenshot of the Instagram post.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Poco X3 GT with Dimensity 1100 SoC arrives in Indonesia for ~$304

After launching the Poco X3 GT in few markets last month, the device has now reached the Indonesian market. Some of the major highlights of the smartphone are Dimensity 1100 SoC, 120Hz display, and triple rear cameras. The Poco X3 GT is priced at 4,399,000 Rupiah(~$304) for the 8GB RAM...

Comments / 0

Community Policy