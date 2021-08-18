Baseball is Life: Seeing

Some baseball games are written in what the crowd never sees. The sports channel director chose another camera for the broadcast feed; the crowd is far too far removed to see the eye flick of the pitcher or the split second in which the shortstop is two steps out of position. In non-decisive plays and in the general churn of the season, such moments, if they are seen at all, become quickly forgotten or smoothed over. We don’t think about it again until there’s someone on base and we’re not out of slam range and oh no here comes the bullpen.