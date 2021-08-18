City council hears more on concerns about project to beautify downtown plus other updates from Monday’s meeting
At Monday’s meeting, the Presidio City Council heard from the head of the Convention and Visitor Bureau, Arian Velazquez-Ornelas, about concerns she has with the ongoing project to revitalize downtown and then agreed to request the Texas Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit on the section of O’Reilly Street that runs through the middle of town. And at the beginning of the meeting, the council discussed how to go about hiring a new executive director of the Presidio Municipal Development District.bigbendsentinel.com
