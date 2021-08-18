City council hears more on concerns about project to beautify downtown plus other updates from Monday’s meeting

We recently learned that the Township is taking our recommended MV Anti-Idling initiative a large step further. We have been advised that our DPW is in the process of making new anti-idling signs to be installed in all of our public parking areas throughout the Township. Manager Vornlocker indicated that if we’re going to require MV No Idling signs for new commercial development we should lead by example which we agree is the perfect leadership approach. Further, we were advised, Mr. Vornlocker indicated that an amendment to the Township’s Development Ordinance is being drafted to address installing MV No Idling signs as per our recommendation.