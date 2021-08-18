Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City council hears more on concerns about project to beautify downtown plus other updates from Monday’s meeting

By Sachi McClendon
bigbendsentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Monday’s meeting, the Presidio City Council heard from the head of the Convention and Visitor Bureau, Arian Velazquez-Ornelas, about concerns she has with the ongoing project to revitalize downtown and then agreed to request the Texas Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit on the section of O’Reilly Street that runs through the middle of town. And at the beginning of the meeting, the council discussed how to go about hiring a new executive director of the Presidio Municipal Development District.

bigbendsentinel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#The Presidio City Council#Pmdd#Ems#Pcda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsdiscoverestevan.com

Council Takes Look at Water Quality, Pathway Regulations

Tonight's city council meeting held a variety of issues, including councillors voicing concerns that they had heard in their community. First, councillors discussed the new permit being given out to IG Wealth Management Services on 1138 3rd street, which was described as being a financial services business. While no one...
Corsicana, TXCorsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana City Council to meet Monday

The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St. There will be a work session at 5 p.m. before the meeting to discuss the Wastewater Master Plan Presentation. Items on Monday's City...
Politicscityoflaramie.org

City Council Ward Meetings

Join your City Council Ward Representatives for a fifth (5th) Tuesday Ward Meeting on August 31, 2021, 6:00-7:30 pm., either virtually or in-person. For additional information please contact the City Clerk's Office at 307-721-5220 or clerk@cityoflaramie.org.
Carrollton, MOKMZU

Carrollton City Council schedules special meeting for Monday evening

CARROLLTON — The Carrollton City Council will hold a special session meeting Monday evening. The topic of discussion for this meeting is an ordinance setting for tax levy rates for property taxes for the town of Carrollton, which would be used for general, library and park and recreation funds. A pay scale is also to be set. The council will enter into a closed session before adjourning to discuss legal, real estate and personnel matters. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Monday at Carrollton City Hall.
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Clermont City Council OK’s new ordinances despite resident objections

Faced with four proposed changes to ordinances, council members at the Aug. 10 agenda considered paving the way for the purchase of land located on State Road 50 and Lake Boulevard by Honda Headquarters. In turn, Honda Headquarters will submit amended site plans for the construction of a four-story, vehicle storage garage; this regardless numerous public concerns and objections.
franklinreporter.com

In Your Opinion: Environmental Commission Letter To Township Council On Anti-Idling Signs

We recently learned that the Township is taking our recommended MV Anti-Idling initiative a large step further. We have been advised that our DPW is in the process of making new anti-idling signs to be installed in all of our public parking areas throughout the Township. Manager Vornlocker indicated that if we’re going to require MV No Idling signs for new commercial development we should lead by example which we agree is the perfect leadership approach. Further, we were advised, Mr. Vornlocker indicated that an amendment to the Township’s Development Ordinance is being drafted to address installing MV No Idling signs as per our recommendation.
Ellinwood, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Ellinwood City Council to hold budget hearings Monday

The Ellinwood City Council will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ellinwood City Office, 104 E. 2nd St., to discuss the city’s intent to exceed the revenue-neutral rate, and for discussing and approving the proposed 2022 budget. At the conclusion of those items, the council will...
Pagosa Springs, COpagosasprings.com

Town Council subjects

The public is highly encouraged to join via Zoom conference call as space is limited in the council meeting room. Join Zoom Meeting By Computer – https://zoom.us/j/93762736477. Dial by Phone – 1-669-900-6833 US – Meeting ID: 937 6273 6477. PURPOSE/BACKGROUND:. Staff is working on revising the work plan with the...
Austin, TXKXAN

Austin City Council sounds off about updating outdated land code

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin’s land development code hasn’t been updated since the 1980s, and after an abandoned attempt in 2018 and a still-ongoing lawsuit filed in 2019 stopped another attempt, the Austin City Council is aiming to update it one more time. The land development code dictates what...
Neosho, MONeosho Daily News

Neosho City Council hears about dog park project, passes graffiti ordinance

The Neosho City Council met on Aug. 17, hearing from a local teacher about plans for a potential dog park and passing a graffiti ordinance for the city. Jordan McNeil, a 5th grade teacher at Neosho Middle School, was on hand representing the 5th grade math and science team that will be working on a five-week unit for the students to create a dog park.
Circleville, OHCircleville Herald

City hears update on water system projects

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council discussed a piece of legislation for upgrades to the city’s water system that are on the way, including new water meters for homes and a new well to draw water into the city’s system. Kris Ruggles, a consultant on the project and project engineer from...
Bowerston, OHTimes Reporter

Bowerston Village Council

KEY ACTION Requested updating of wording for ordinance governing utility billing. DISCUSSION Utility Clerk Janeen Scott advised council that the wording of the current ordinance governing utility billing, in regards to due date, late fees and disconnection date, needed clarification. Scott reported that 77 of the village’s 278 utility accounts...
Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Bend City Council ratifies emergency declaration prohibiting fireworks use

The Bend City Council ratified a local emergency declaration prohibiting the use of all fireworks within Bend city limits Wednesday night. The use of fireworks is now prohibited through Dec. 1, 2021. The emergency declaration identifies ongoing drought conditions and extreme fire risk as the need for this additional fire...
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

City Manager addresses downtown concerns

ALAMOSA — Despite not being on the agenda, a number of residents attended the council meeting on Wednesday to voice their opinion on the beginnings of the Downtown Design Plan. The public comment section was rather lively with community members all of which were rather critical of the status of...
Law Enforcementconnect-bridgeport.com

City Police Officers to be Recognized at Council Meeting; Next Phase for Inclusive Playground on Agenda

Four members of the Bridgeport Police Department will be part of the awards and presentations portion of Monday’s City Council meeting. Officer Derek Stallman will receive an award from the DEA. According to Bridgeport Deputy Police Chief Mark Rogers the award is for Stallman’s work in the investigation of a break-in at Bridgeport Pharmacy that aided a larger investigation throughout the Midwest and east involving the theft and selling of controlled substances.
Plymouth, CAledger.news

PUBLIC HEARING - City Council of the City of Plymouth

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Plymouth has received an application which requires an Environmental Determination as it relates to the development of a 161.4 acre parcel for the proposed Greilich subdivision and 49er Village RV Resort expansion project. PROJECT NAME, DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy