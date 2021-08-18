You’re Sleeping on Amazon's Smart Prime Wardrobe Feature, and It Shows

Outside of perhaps the people who work in acquisitions for major streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime, I would hazard a guess that it’s reporters for the likes of Paste and our competitors who ultimately end up most intimately familiar with the contents of those streaming libraries. Why? Well, when you spend the amount of time we do compiling lists of the best films streaming on all the major streaming services, you can’t help but eventually know those libraries like the back of your hand. At Paste, we even take this a step further than most, conducting monthly updates of genre-specific lists like “the best horror movies on Netflix” or “the best sci-fi movies on HBO Max.” Suffice to say, we’re studying the contents of these film libraries very closely by default, so we’re among the first to notice when something unusual is happening.