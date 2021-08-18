You’re Sleeping on Amazon's Smart Prime Wardrobe Feature, and It Shows
Ever spend the afternoon hunting for the perfect dress but then can’t decide if you really want to splurge on your fave? (The most expensive one, naturally). Or maybe it’s a new pair of jeans that—honestly—you could be any one of four different sizes in, depending on the cut. Been there, lived that. And while online clothes shopping means you have the world at your fingertips, any and all hours of the day, you don’t get to touch and feel and try on before you have to hand over your credit card digits.www.cosmopolitan.com
